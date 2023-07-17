Monday, July 17, 2023
Don’t feed the ducks and geese, Flower Mound says

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Photo courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

The town of Flower Mound wants residents to stop feeding the ducks and geese in the town’s parks and ponds, it said in a news release on Thursday.

“We’re lucky to have so many beautiful parks and ponds in Flower Mound, and as you’re out exploring them this summer, you’re destined to run into ducks and geese,” the town said in a statement. “We’re actually currently experiencing overcrowding of waterfowl in many areas of town due to feeding. And in some spots, this is causing the animals to cross busy streets in search of food, which is also leading to an overabundance of waste on our streets and sidewalks.”

Though feeding waterfowl is common and seemingly harmless, it is unhealthy and dangerous for the birds, the town said, because bread and similar foods can fill up their stomachs and cause them to not get proper nutrition. Other potential issues include disease caused by excess droppings, pollution from algae growing on uneaten bread, and the attraction of pests to leftover food.

“Ducks and geese will live longer, healthier lives by relying on natural food sources, such as aquatic plants, seeds, grasses, and insects,” the town said in the news release. “So even if you mean well, please do not feed our waterfowl friends!”

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

