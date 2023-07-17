Edmondson: Support future leaders at GOP fundraiser

How would you like to help fund a scholarship for young women, invest in local non-profits and ensure that Denton County and Texas remain strong under Republican leadership — all with one fun evening?

You can do all of those things while having a really good time at the Saturday, August 26 “Power of the Purse” dinner presented by the Texas Strong Republican Women. This group, composed of conservative ladies from throughout western Denton County, has compiled dozens of donated designer and trendy purses, both new and gently used, for attendees to bid on. From handbags, satchels, totes, briefcases to evening bags and backpacks, there is something for everyone.

Men are encouraged to attend, as there will be pocketknives, wallets and other items especially for their perusal. Additionally, there will be a live auction run by celebrity auctioneer Sheriff Tracy Murphree, which will include some memorable items from local law enforcement personnel and also military memorabilia.

Two years ago, Texas Strong Republican Women raised enough money to donate $10,000 to 15 candidates in the 2022 election. All but one was elected or re-elected. This time, our goal is to try and double that amount, but to do that, we need your help.

Dinner tickets are only $65 per person, and sponsorships are available for $250 to $1,000. For further information or to purchase online, visit the website: TexasstrongRW.org or call President Mary Stimek at 409-504-8190.

The Power of the Purse dinner will be held on Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Robson Ranch Clubhouse ballroom, 9501 Ed Robson Blvd., Denton.