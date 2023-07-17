Tuesday, July 18, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Voices
Southern Denton County Voices

Edmondson: Support future leaders at GOP fundraiser

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
3
Dianne Edmondson, Precinct 4 County Commissioner

How would you like to help fund a scholarship for young women, invest in local non-profits and ensure that Denton County and Texas remain strong under Republican leadership — all with one fun evening?

You can do all of those things while having a really good time at the Saturday, August 26 “Power of the Purse” dinner presented by the Texas Strong Republican Women. This group, composed of conservative ladies from throughout western Denton County, has compiled dozens of donated designer and trendy purses, both new and gently used, for attendees to bid on. From handbags, satchels, totes, briefcases to evening bags and backpacks, there is something for everyone.

Men are encouraged to attend, as there will be pocketknives, wallets and other items especially for their perusal. Additionally, there will be a live auction run by celebrity auctioneer Sheriff Tracy Murphree, which will include some memorable items from local law enforcement personnel and also military memorabilia.

Two years ago, Texas Strong Republican Women raised enough money to donate $10,000 to 15 candidates in the 2022 election. All but one was elected or re-elected. This time, our goal is to try and double that amount, but to do that, we need your help.

Dinner tickets are only $65 per person, and sponsorships are available for $250 to $1,000. For further information or to purchase online, visit the website: TexasstrongRW.org or call President Mary Stimek at 409-504-8190.

The Power of the Purse dinner will be held on Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Robson Ranch Clubhouse ballroom, 9501 Ed Robson Blvd., Denton.

Previous articleDon’t feed the ducks and geese, Flower Mound says
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.