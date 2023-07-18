Tuesday, July 18, 2023
Documentary produced by Lantana resident wins six international awards

Photos courtesy of Lisa Burkhardt Worley (left).

Pearls of Promise Ministries announced Monday that its documentary, Terror in Toulouse: Has the Community Recovered?, has won six international film festival awards.

The documentary is produced, directed and hosted by Pearls of Promise Founder and Lantana resident Lisa Burkhardt-Worley, whose father was Jewish and has a heart to fight antisemitism. It retells the story of an antisemitic attack that took place at a Toulouse, France Jewish High school where three children and a religious instructor were killed, and it reveals the state of antisemitism in France today, according to a news release from Pearls of Promise Ministries.

“This began with a vivid dream about Toulouse, France,” Burkhardt-Worley said. “I had been praying about what to do for a doctoral project at school and in the dream I saw a bridge and river in Toulouse.”

As it turned out, the school project idea was rejected.

“That’s when I knew this was a God-commissioned documentary even though I did not speak French, nor had I ever traveled to Toulouse,” she said.

The awards won by Terror in Toulouse were: “Best Documentary” and “Best Educational Film” from the Christian Online Film Festival; “Best Documentary Short” from the World Indie Film Awards; “Best Documentary Short” and “Best Editing” from the 8 & Halffilm Awards; and “Best Documentary Short” from the Cult Movies International Film Festival.

Denton resident Hannah McGinty, editor of the documentary, won an award for “Best Editing.” Burkhardt-Worley attributed the doc’s success to the team behind the scenes, including McGinty, Cinematographer Brian Sanders, Executive Producer Jeffrey Worley and Field Producer Ephraim Teitelbaum of Toulouse.

“This was a team effort,” she said. “The reason Terror in Toulouse was successful was because of all of the talented people who were involved.”

The documentary is now available to view on the Pearls of Promise Ministries YouTube Channel.

Burkhardt-Worley is a 20-plus year television veteran having spent many years on national and local TV as a sportscaster. She is currently producing and co-hosting a Christian topical television interview program called POP Talk, seen on 13 television platforms. She is also working on a Doctor of Ministry at The King’s University with a concentration in Messianic Jewish Studies. She will attend the ISGAP Antisemitism Institute at The University of Oxford in August where she will study under the world’s thought leaders on antisemitism.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

