Christine Danielle Tidwell passed away peacefully at home in the arms of her family on July 9, 2023. She was born Christine Lewis, daughter of Maria and Carl Lewis on September 26, 1980, in Metairie, LA.

Christine and her parents resided in Mineral Wells, TX, where she has a large extended family. Following her graduation from Mineral Wells High School in 1999, Christine attended Boston University. She returned to Texas, following the death of her father, and graduated from the University of North Texas with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. While attending UNT, Christine met her future husband and love of her life, Justin Tidwell. They ultimately married on May 26, 2007. As a couple they enjoyed traveling, fishing, hunting, golf, and their first “child” …a Weimaraner named Roxy.

Christine and Justin welcomed their first-born, a beautiful daughter named Autumn Skye, on September 25, 2010. Their second child, Hunter Dean, was born on August 2, 2012. From the moment of her daughter’s birth, Christine poured herself into the lives of her children. She was the best mom and beautiful example of selfless love. Christine was a great leader and tremendous force for good in this world. She was extremely involved throughout the community including Lewisville ISD where she volunteered countless hours and was a member of the Parent Advisory Committee to the superintendent for Forest Vista Elementary, Greater Lewisville Area Soccer Association (GLASA) where she was a board member, the Church, Bible study groups, book clubs, volunteer groups, and more. Christine kept her children more than busy with numerous sports and activities, but she always loved soccer above all. She coached her daughter’s soccer team, the Fireballs, since 2014 and is still officially listed as their coach.

Christine never knew a stranger. She was a special soul who made a life-changing difference to so many who had the good fortune of knowing her. Christine’s personality was infectious. She was unique, fierce, loving, and loyal. Christine lived a rich and full life filled with friends, family, and adventure. Anyone who spent time with Christine knew they would leave with a story.

Despite being very active and healthy, on April 18, 2023, Christine was diagnosed with Stage IV Breast Cancer. She wanted so badly to achieve the remission her oncologist spoke of when he first diagnosed her, but she was never given the chance. She did everything the doctors asked her to do as fast as possible, including a painful road trip to MD Anderson in Houston. She would do anything to live for her children. The new treatment plan was scheduled to start Friday July 7th; sadly, she got the call the evening before saying that not only would she not be starting treatment, but she only had “a couple of days” to live. From the moment she was first diagnosed Christine endured unimaginable pain and nothing went according to plan. Through it all, Christine’s faith in her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ never wavered. She was grateful for the time she had and never questioned why. She was among the strongest souls who have walked the earth and she went home to be with the Lord at peace and in the arms of her husband and children.

Christine is proceeded in death by her mother, Maria Lewis, and her father Carl Lewis. She is survived by her loving husband, constant companion, and best friend Justin and their children Autumn and Hunter as well as her brother Josh Lewis and his wife Holly, her cousin Amy Maldonado and her husband Carlos, and a host of nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, relatives, and friends. She has left a void in the lives of so many that can never be filled or replaced.

Visitation and funeral services will take place on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at St Ann Catholic Church in Coppell. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. followed by mass at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate it if you could share a special memory on Christine’s online memorial page.

