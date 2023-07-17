Einstein Bros. Bagels opens in south Denton

A new location of the popular breakfast chain Einstein Bros. Bagels opened Saturday in far south Denton.

The new bagel shop has a drive-thru lane, counter-service and dining room, where customers can order a variety of daily fresh-baked bagels with cream cheese, as part of breakfast sandwiches, or plain. Coffees, baked goods, lunch sandwiches and more are also on the menu.

The new location, 4500 Teasley Lane, is located just north of the Hickory Creek Road intersection and is open from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays and 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends.

