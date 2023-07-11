It is with great sadness that we share that our beloved son, husband, father, and friend, Cecil Nolan Mayes, passed away suddenly due to cardiac arrest on Wednesday, July 5th, 2023.

Cecil was born on August 25th, 1960 in Sherman, TX, the first child of David and Mary Kay Mayes. He had an active life growing up in Denison, TX, with his many cousins and friends. He loved all sports, but it was golf that took hold of him at an early age and he was fortunate to live close enough to the local municipal course where he would ride his bike, his clubs on his back, and play until the sun went down. He graduated from Denison High School in 1978, where he was a member of the golf team. He went on to play golf on scholarship at Grayson Country College where he received an Associates Degree. His dream came true when he transferred to the University of Texas to finish his education earning a Bachelor of Business Administration Degree.

Cecil met the love of his life, Julia, in the summer of 1980, while working at Tanglewood Golf Course and they married on August 4th, 1984. Cecil was great at everything he tried, but his true talents came to be when he became a father. They welcomed their first child Caitlin in December 1988, followed by Johnston Parker (J.P.) in February 1992, and David Austin in October 1999. He took it all on with gusto, never missing an event. Whatever his kids were into he was into 100%. He loved with a passion his Texas Longhorns, the Texas Rangers, and the Dallas Cowboys. He loved bourbon and IPAs, he loved traveling, snow skiing, scuba diving, and hiking the Rocky Mountains. He loved music and played it loud, i.e., blues, rock and roll, and gospel… the louder the better. He loved his podcasts too and listened to a wide range of topics. Having lived in Highland Village for almost 30 years, Cecil had developed so many close friends in the community. He loved his Remington Terrace neighbors especially.

Cecil worked in the IT Industry for over 30 years and was employed by FIS Global as an Oracle eBusiness DBA Manager. He developed many strong friendships throughout his career which is not a surprise in that he was a friend to all. His big smile and personality filled the room. As a man of faith, he lived as Christ told us to live, and that is to love God and to love your neighbor as yourself. He was always willing to help, lend a hand, move some furniture, there was nothing he wouldn’t do if asked. His heart broke for the poor, the disenfranchised and the oppressed, and he wanted to do much more.

He is survived by his parents David and Mary Kay Mayes of Pottsboro, TX, wife Julia of Highland Village, and children; Caitlin, JP, and Austin. His sister Shelly and husband Jeff Powell of Southlake (children, Dylan and his wife Megan, Dalton, and Maddie). His sisters and brothers-in-law, Jennifer and Tom Sawyer of Houston (children, Skye and husband Andy, great nephew Indigo), and Jimmy and Jana Shipman of Richardson (Jacy Shipman). He is also survived by his many cousins and extended family members.

A celebration of his life will be held on Friday, July 21st, at 2 p.m. at Trietsch Memorial United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to one of these charities that he supported: Liberty Ministry, Christian Community Action, Journey to Dream, or Carter BloodCare.