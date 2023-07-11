Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Flower Mound seeks residents’ feedback in survey

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Photo courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

The town of Flower Mound’s 2023 Resident Survey is now available online.

The town is asking residents to take a bit of time to help staff know residents’ opinions about town services, traffic, overall quality of life in Flower Mound and much more. Data collected from the survey is used to gauge resident satisfaction in several areas, while helping to determine where improvements in service need to be made, according to a town news release.

The online survey directly compares with the Resident Survey that was mailed to a scientific sampling of residents in June. For those who were randomly selected to participate in the mail-in survey, access the survey using the link provided in the mailed materials. Residents who received the mail-in survey do not need to participate in the online survey as well, according to the town.

Results from both mail-in and online surveys will be posted when the data is available.

Click here to take the survey by the July 20 deadline.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

