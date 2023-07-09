Flower Mound man hospitalized after crashing on FM 2499

A Flower Mound man suffered serious head injuries in a crash on FM 2499 on Saturday evening, according to a Flower Mound Police Department spokesman.

Police responded about 6:45 p.m. to the 2000 block of Long Prairie Road, in front of Chick-Fil-A, to a one-vehicle wreck. The man, 49, was riding a three-wheeled Harley Davidson and crashed. Upon arrival, first responders found the man unconscious with head injuries.

The man was transported to a local hospital, according to police. No further information could be released, as of Sunday afternoon.