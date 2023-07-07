Bubble tea shop coming to Flower Mound

A new bubble tea shop is coming soon to Parker Square in Flower Mound.

1102 Bubble Tea & Smoothies is finishing up renovating its new space at 330 Parker Square Road, the former Fearless Nutrition space. A town spokesperson said the town issued a permit in May, but no anticipated opening date has been announced yet.

The company website says 1102 offers milktea drinks, coffees, smoothies, snacks and more. It is headquartered in Fort Worth and has a handful of locations in Tarrant County and Waco.

