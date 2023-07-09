Sunday, July 9, 2023
Lake Grapevine investigation: Man charged with Lewisville woman’s murder

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Daniel Burch, photo courtesy of the Tarrant County Jail

The Grapevine Police Department has charged a man with the murder of a Lewisville woman whose body was found in Lake Grapevine on Thursday.

Police closed Fairway Drive to investigate the case of a dead body found in Lake Grapevine, near the Grapevine Dam spillway (photo courtesy of the Grapevine Police Department)

A passerby spotted a woman’s body near the Grapevine Dam spillway Thursday afternoon and reported it to police. Police identified the woman as Jennifer Holmes of Lewisville, and the investigation led them to 35-year-old Daniel Burch, a close friend of Holmes’, according to a GPD news release on Sunday afternoon.

Burch told GPD detectives that early Wednesday morning, he and Holmes were on the way to the lake when they got into an argument and he pulled over on Fairway Drive, shot her multiple times and took her body to the water, according to the GPD news release. Holmes had been living with Burch at the time of her death.

Police took Burch into custody and charged him with murder. His bond is set at $150,000.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

