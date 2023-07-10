Justin seeking applicants for City Council

The Justin City Council is now accepting applications for a vacant seat on the council.

Place 4 on council was left vacant in May when then-councilman James Clark was elected mayor. The Place 4 term doesn’t expire until May 2024, so the council will appoint a city resident to complete the rest of that term.

The city is accepting applications from residents through Aug. 4. Click here to fill out the application. Completed applications can be dropped off at Justin City Hall or emailed to [email protected].