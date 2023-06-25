From the Firehouse — June 2023

The Argyle Police Department held its 3rd annual Child Safety Fair on June 10. In addition to ensuring car seats are installed correctly, it is imperative that adults NEVER leave children, individuals with disabilities, or pets locked in a car.
For example, during the hot summer months, temperatures inside of a car can reach over 105 degrees when the outside temperature is merely 75 degrees (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 2023).
This summer, please LOOK BEFORE YOU LOCK.
We encourage all of our citizens to sign up for free emergency notifications from Denton County Emergency Services District #1 by calling 940.464.7102 or scanning this QR code. Weather notifications are automatically generated for our citizens within the Denton County ESD #1 when the National Weather Service issues a “watch” and/or a “warning.”
For the month of April, the Denton County Emergency Services District #1 responded to 256 calls, with 64% being medical related and 36% being fire or service related, and an average response time of 6:58 minutes.
To reach Chief Vaughan, send an email to [email protected] or call 940.464.7102.