From the Firehouse — June 2023

The Argyle Police Department held its 3rd annual Child Safety Fair on June 10. In addition to ensuring car seats are installed correctly, it is imperative that adults NEVER leave children, individuals with disabilities, or pets locked in a car.

For example, during the hot summer months, temperatures inside of a car can reach over 105 degrees when the outside temperature is merely 75 degrees (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 2023).

This summer, please LOOK BEFORE YOU LOCK.