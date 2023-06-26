Northlake Police Blotter

The Northlake Police Department made 21 arrests from April 19 through May 21, answered 508 calls for service, and took 50 reports. Here are some recent police calls:

April 21 – Officers took a complaint in the lobby of the Police Department regarding a package theft in the 1600 blk of Cole Lane. The complainant stated a FedEx driver dropped off a package, took a picture of the package, and then picked up the package and left. The report was forwarded to Criminal Investigations.

April 24 – Officers were dispatched to the 5000 blk of Hwy 114 regarding a Burglary of a Motor Vehicle. Officers arrived and a witness informed Officers of a subject getting into UNLOCKED cars. Officers located a subject who fled from officers on foot. A short time later officers found and arrested the juvenile suspect who was hiding in a field of grass.

April 26 – Officers located a male subject passed out in a vehicle in the 8000 blk of Gasoline Alley. Officers contacted the subject and began an investigation regarding his welfare. As the investigation progressed, it was discovered that the vehicle was stolen, the subject had warrants from another agency and the subject was in possession of narcotics. The subject was placed under arrest and transported to the Denton County Sheriff’s Office.

April 29 – Officers were dispatched to a Theft of Property in the 3000 block of Cambridge. Officers contacted the complainant who stated someone had taken construction materials without permission. The report was forwarded to Criminal Investigations.

May 4 – Officers took a complaint in the Police Department lobby regarding a Theft of Credit Cards. The subject stated he had lost his wallet earlier in the day and that someone was now using his credit cards without his consent. Report forwarded to Criminal Investigations.

May 5 – Officers were dispatched to an accident in the 16000 blk of I-35W Southbound. Upon arrival, officers determined an accident involving three vehicles had occurred in the heavy rain. A witness stated that a female had fled the scene on foot, running south on I-35W. An officer located the female and brought her back to the scene. As the investigation unfolded, it was discovered that the female that ran from the scene was driving a stolen vehicle, was in possession of narcotics (2 counts), and had 10 active warrants for her arrest. She was also charged with leaving the scene of an accident. The subject was taken to the hospital for evaluation and then transported to the Denton County Sheriff’s Office.

May 17 – Officers were dispatched to the 15000 blk of I-35W regarding a male subject performing lewd acts and exposing himself while driving on the roadway. Officers stopped the vehicle in question and approached the vehicle. The subject was still exposing himself as officers approached. The subject was quickly placed under arrest and transported to the Denton County Sheriff’s Office. Editor’s Note: You could say he was driving with his flashers on!