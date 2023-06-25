Monthly roundup of openings, closings, and business updates in southern Denton County as published in our June 2023 print issue.

Crystal Flower Health & Wellness, offering CBD, Kombucha tea, topical creams, vitamins and supplements, is now open at 2500 Lakeside Parkway, #140, Flower Mound.

Teresa’s House, a senior care neighborhood featuring assisted living and memory care, is now open at 321 Tucker St., Argyle.

Frost Bank is now open at 5851 Long Prairie Rd., #101, Flower Mound.

Doctors Urgent Care is now open at 1234 FM 407, #200 in Northlake Commons. A second location is under construction at 2660 Forest Vista Dr., Flower Mound.

Happy Pediatric Dental is now open at 4251 Cross Timbers Rd., #100, Flower Mound.

Hawaii Fluid Art, offering art classes specializing in acrylic pour painting for all ages, is now open at 6101 Long Prairie Rd., #736, Flower Mound.

Stay N’ Play, an indoor playground facility for children offering open play and birthday party packages along with adult art sessions, is expected to open this month at 3434 Long Prairie Rd., #100, Flower Mound.

Great American Cookie Company is expected to open late this month in the space formerly occupied by Nestle Toll House Cafe at 1400 Shoal Creek, #110, in The Shops at Highland Village.

Body Fit Training, a fitness franchise offering group strength training programs, is expected to open soon at 5891 Long Prairie Rd. #100, Flower Mound.

Argyle Pediatrics is expected to relocate in August from the Settler’s Center, 306 Hwy 377, Argyle, to a new freestanding building under construction at Country Club and Hwy 377.

Barnes & Noble bookstore in The Shops at Highland Village closed on June 18 and will relocate in November to the space formerly occupied by Pier 1 Imports in Flower Mound near Target.

Chris Curtis has purchased Argyle-based GoVision, the LED video display company he founded in 2002 and sold to Learfield Sports in 2018.

Did we miss anything? Let us know: 940-728-8284.