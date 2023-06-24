Saturday, June 24, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Flower Mound Police Blotter

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
1

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Flower Mound Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On May 4 at 4:54 p.m., a man reported that his 2013 Dodge Charger was stolen from the 5100 block of Colonial Drive. The vehicle may have been left unlocked with the keys inside.

On May 8 at 2:48 a.m., a 30-year-old man was reported to be running in the woods after hearing sirens, which he didn’t know came from an ambulance. Police located the man, who said he ran because he has been arrested before. Police believed he was intoxicated, so he was arrested for public intoxication and evading arrest/detention. Later, police discovered that the suspect had broken into Aristide Wedding Chapel, near the corner of FM 2499 and College Parkway, disabled the camera system and stolen several cases of alcohol. Police then also charged the suspect, Joseph Gabrielli, with burglary of a building and tampering with evidence.

On May 10 at 10:41 p.m., police responded to a security alarm at Smoker’s Heaven, 3501 Long Prairie Road, where they found signs of forced entry. They saw a 23-year-old man nearby, who ran from police when instructed to stop. He was detained and admitted to taking items from the store. Jacob Putnam was charged with burglary of a building and evading arrest/detention. Surveillance video showed Putnam and a second male suspect taking items from the store. The second suspect was identified as Putnam’s 13-year-old brother. Police went to the boy’s home, and the boy admitted to breaking into the store with his brother. He was placed in juvenile detention. Police seized the hammer used in the burglary and returned about $1,900 worth of stolen items to the store.

Previous articleArgyle Police Blotter
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.