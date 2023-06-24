Flower Mound Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Flower Mound Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On May 4 at 4:54 p.m., a man reported that his 2013 Dodge Charger was stolen from the 5100 block of Colonial Drive. The vehicle may have been left unlocked with the keys inside.

On May 8 at 2:48 a.m., a 30-year-old man was reported to be running in the woods after hearing sirens, which he didn’t know came from an ambulance. Police located the man, who said he ran because he has been arrested before. Police believed he was intoxicated, so he was arrested for public intoxication and evading arrest/detention. Later, police discovered that the suspect had broken into Aristide Wedding Chapel, near the corner of FM 2499 and College Parkway, disabled the camera system and stolen several cases of alcohol. Police then also charged the suspect, Joseph Gabrielli, with burglary of a building and tampering with evidence.

On May 10 at 10:41 p.m., police responded to a security alarm at Smoker’s Heaven, 3501 Long Prairie Road, where they found signs of forced entry. They saw a 23-year-old man nearby, who ran from police when instructed to stop. He was detained and admitted to taking items from the store. Jacob Putnam was charged with burglary of a building and evading arrest/detention. Surveillance video showed Putnam and a second male suspect taking items from the store. The second suspect was identified as Putnam’s 13-year-old brother. Police went to the boy’s home, and the boy admitted to breaking into the store with his brother. He was placed in juvenile detention. Police seized the hammer used in the burglary and returned about $1,900 worth of stolen items to the store.