Saturday, June 24, 2023
Sheriff’s Corner — June 2023

Denton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Deputies were recently recognized for their efforts.
Denton County Sheriff Tracy Murphree

The Denton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Deputies are assigned as Task Force Officers within the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) DFW Airport Criminal Interdiction Unit. Our Denton County Deputies take great pride in their work to protect our communities from criminal activity.

During the recent National Interdiction Conference held in Dallas, these deputies and their local, state, and federal partners were presented with exceptional efforts in identifying and apprehending major criminals who utilize our nation’s roadways and transportation hubs.

During their efforts, the HSI DFW Airport Criminal Interdiction Unit was responsible for making 69 arrests and seizing the following illicit contraband: Marijuana (2,440lbs), marijuana hash/shatter/concentrates (19lbs), methamphetamine (25lbs), cocaine (5.5lbs), mushrooms (1.8lbs), prescription medication (4 gals), fentanyl (1lb), $70,000 in stolen items and $1,184,930 in cash.

This achievement and recognition by their peers is a testament to our deputies’ dedication and hard work in combating criminal activity and keeping our communities safe. We are honored to have such a talented committed group of law enforcement professionals working for the Denton County Sheriff’s Office.

