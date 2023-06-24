Argyle Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Argyle Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On April 29 at 6:02 p.m., a woman reported that someone broke her vehicle window and stole her purse in the parking lot at Argyle Unity Park. She told police there were other victims in the parking lot, too.

On April 29 at 10:40 p.m., police responded to a party at a home on Skyline Drive where they observed 150-200 juveniles drinking, and detected the odor of marijuana. The homeowner told police the party was supposed to consist of about 10 kids, but they all invited others and the juveniles would not leave as the homeowner asked them. Police told the juveniles to find a sober ride home, and the party ended.

On May 3 at 3:04 p.m., a caller reported that someone in an Argyle Police SUV said “Hello, random dog!” over the vehicle’s loudspeaker, then turned on the police siren while driving in the area of Frenchtown Road and Indian Trail.

On May 4 at 8:09 a.m., a man saw a vehicle parked outside his home and went out to see what they needed. The occupants of the vehicle said they wanted money. The man told them no, and then the vehicle drove slowly toward Hickory Ridge Circle and stopped at other houses. The man called police and an officer located the vehicle and made contact with the occupants, who spoke Spanish. Police determined that the people were lost, and were trying to say the company name “Mannix,” but due to the language barrier, the caller thought they said “money.” Police helped the subjects locate the Mannix location, which is in Bartonville, and an officer issued a citation to the driver for a traffic violation.

On May 4 at 4:54 p.m., a David Weekly Homes employee reported that multiple breaker boxes had been stolen from new homes being built on Roundup Way in Harvest.

On May 5 at 9:37 p.m., an employee at Johnny Joe’s reported that someone tried to break into the business between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. that morning.

On May 8 at 11:12 a.m., a caller reported that five or six mature post oak trees were missing from the property east of CVS. The caller said the trees were there for a 2022 land survey, but now it appears someone dug them up and back-filled the area with mulch.

On May 9 at 10:12 a.m., a resident reported that he may have shredded his passport in 2018.

On May 9 at 10:52 a.m., a resident reported that her baby miniature cow, who responds to the name Brisket, is missing.

On May 9 at 12:41 p.m., a driver reported that there was a woman who “looks like she is from Haiti” on the I-35W exit ramp at Crawford Road and appears to be in need of help. Another caller said the woman “does this all the time” and was causing a traffic jam. A responding officer was unable to locate the woman.

On May 9 at 3:54 p.m., a caller reported that a driver kept crossing lanes of traffic and the caller thought the driver was “having a situation.” A responding officer was unable to locate the vehicle.

On May 10 at 1:04 a.m., an officer saw a man sitting in a car by the park on Country Lakes Boulevard, and the officer stopped and asked the man why he was out so late and what he was doing there. The man told the officer that he is “a night owl just driving around,” and he had a family member who lived in Country Lakes “a while back,” and he was just “going down memory lane” in his “old stomping grounds.”