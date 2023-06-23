Argyle historian, author dies

Lynn Sheffield Simmons, an author and historian of the Argyle community, died last week at the age of 88, according to an obituary in the Denton Record-Chronicle.

Simmons, who received her bachelor’s degree in elementary education and master’s in special education from Denton’s Texas Woman’s University, arrived in Argyle in 1971 and immediately became active in the community. While teaching in Birdville ISD, she created the Argyle Volunteer Reading Program and also served with the Argyle Volunteer Fire Department Women’s Auxiliary, Argyle United Methodist Church Board of Directors and Argyle Centennial Committee.

In the mid-90s, Simmons organized the Argyle Community Chorus and wrote and produced the historical pageant “The Place is Argyle.” She also wrote and produced a historical docudrama, “Denton in Review – The Best County in North Texas,” multiple Easter sunrise pageants, and much more. Simmons also launched the North Texas Book Festival and played an important role in the founding of Argyle’s senior center.

In 2000, Simmons received the Argyle Community Woman of Achievement Award by the Miss Argyle Organization. She wrote many other historical and children’s books and wrote for the Denton Record-Chronicle and Argyle Sun newspapers.

Simmons was preceded in death by her husband, Larry. At Simmons’ request, there was no funeral, according to the obituary, but there was a private graveside remembrance at the cemetery in Argyle.

Click here for a profile written about Simmons in The Cross Timbers Gazette in 2008. For more information about Simmons’ work, visit argylebooks.com.