Hailstorm causes damage in southern Denton County

A brief but significant thunderstorm damaged some roofs and vehicles in southern Denton County on Sunday evening.

Scattered severe storms popped up around North Texas late Sunday, including one that moved through Lantana, Flower Mound, Highland Village and Lewisville around 8-8:30 p.m. The storm dumped hail as large as baseballs on the area, causing damage to some homes and vehicles, while other escaped unscathed.

Local residents can expect a deluge of roofing contractors in the area, soliciting their services. The Roofing Contractors Association of Texas recommends the following tips to avoid roofing scams:

Get more than one bid

Hire local and check references

Require a written contract and proof of insurance

Don’t provide payment upfront

If you were affected by the storm, report any damage to damage.tdem.texas.gov.