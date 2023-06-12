Flower Mound police warn of phone scam

The Flower Mound Police Department is warning residents about a phone scam.

FMPD received several calls on Friday from residents reporting they received a phone call from someone claiming to be a FMPD sergeant, saying the resident has outstanding warrants, according to a FMPD statement. The scammer was aggressive and requested payment of $1,000 to clear the charges. The phone number that showed up on the residents’ Caller ID was a FMPD number, but it is, in fact, a scam.

“Please be advised, no FMPD personnel will ever contact you by phone requesting payments for ‘outstanding warrants,'” the department said on social media. “Please share this info with any and everyone you can, especially our elderly residents.”