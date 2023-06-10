Saturday, June 10, 2023
Americans want more from their bank — and Frost Bank has it

Steve Gamel
By Steve Gamel
Flower Mound resident Damon Hurst treats customers like family at Frost Bank on FM 2499. (Photo by Lynn Seeden/Seeden Photography)

When Frost Bank opened its Flower Mound location in mid-April, the staff didn’t have to worry too much about introducing themselves and the 155-year-old bank to the community. Truth be told, they already had loyal customers lining up at the front door.

“People were so happy,” said Damon Hurst, Vice President of Private Banking. “They kept saying, ‘We’re so glad you’re finally here.’”

It’s not every day you see a bank open its doors to fanfare. But Frost Bank’s reputation for building relationships, being stewards of the communities it serves, and offering every banking need under one roof, precedes it. They believe the way your bank treats you matters and are proving that the feeling of financial belonging is directly tied to consumers’ financial health. As a result, many Flower Mound customers had been traveling to nearby branches in Lewisville and Coppell rather than taking their money elsewhere.

Now with a fourth location in Denton County — and more throughout Texas on the way — Flower Mound residents have a branch to call their own. Meanwhile, Frost Bank has found a way to get closer to more of its clientele without sacrificing who they are.

“No matter how big or small your banking relationship is with us, everyone is important,” Hurst said.

Frost Bank opened in 1868 and made a name for itself by extending credit to farmers and ranchers. Today, it is one of the Top 50 banks in the country, with $52 billion in assets. All the while, it has maintained its niche as a bank with all the resources of a big institution but none of the red tape. Their suite of services can serve a 2-year-old with a piggy bank full of birthday money to small and large local businesses. Frost offers lending, investment products, insurance, and a full-scope trust department.

“Everyone should feel welcome when they visit our branches,” Hurst said. “When you call us, you always talk to a live person. That’s the human touch we bring to banking. It makes a big difference.”

To learn more about Frost Bank, visit frostbank.com.

(Sponsored content)

