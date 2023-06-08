United Way of Denton County celebrating 70 years

The United Way of Denton County is celebrating 70 years of making a difference Thursday with a ribbon cutting, open house and birthday party at its newly renovated office.

The UWDC office, 1314 Teasley Lane in Denton, suffered a burst water line after a hard freeze in December, which flooded 15,000-square-feet of the building with 3 inches of water, according to a UWDC news release. Now, the renovations are complete and area chambers of commerce will celebrate the building’s reopening on Thursday afternoon.

The event is scheduled for 3-5 p.m. Thursday at the UWDC office, and appetizers and refreshments will be provided.