Bartonville Town Update — June 2023

Hello Bartonville!

This year the Town of Bartonville celebrates 50 years since its (re)incorporation as a municipality. There is a long story behind the original incorporation, unincorporation, and reincorporation of the Town, so come by Town Hall and read the historical marker out front for more on that interesting topic.

To celebrate this milestone the Town Council appointed a Special Events Advisory Committee to plan and coordinate the event. While many details remain to be addressed, the committee has decided on a county fair-themed event with face painting, a bounce house, and old timers telling stories about the Town’s history. More details will arrive in your mailboxes in the coming weeks.

During the May 18, 2023, Regular Town Council meeting, Margie Arens was sworn in as your Place 5 Councilmember. Councilmember Arens is a long-time Bartonville resident and previous Planning and Zoning Commissioner. Councilmember Arens also serves as one of two council members on the Special Events Advisory Committee, and it is exciting to see her continued service to our community.

As we head into the summer, the Town’s staff and Council will be diving into the budget for the upcoming fiscal year. This includes allocating funding for staffing and routine services, but also for technology upgrades and any special projects or events. Major road maintenance and reconstruction programs will also be addressed, and we look forward to discussing these this summer to set a plan for the upcoming year.

On the topic of road repairs, you may have noticed repairs happening around Town over the past month. Crack sealing was conducted on several of the Town’s roadways, as well as several spot repairs for areas with potholes or significant cracking. With that work completed, new road striping is planned around the community to enhance driver awareness and safety near sharp curves, no passing zones and new stop sign locations as well. Safety remains a primary focus of my platform as mayor.

As part of the community-wide survey conducted last year related to the Town’s Comprehensive Plan update, residents favored an ordinance banning fireworks by 14 percentage points. In response to this feedback, the Town Council passed an amendment to Chapter 5 of the Code of Ordinances banning the sale and use of fireworks in Bartonville. Fines up to $2,000 may be issued for violations of ordinances related to fire safety.

Development Update

Deer Hollow (5-acre subdivision behind Hat Creek) – This subdivision is nearing completion of the public improvements by the developer.

Eagle Ridge (2-acre subdivision across 407 from Tractor Supply) – The Town Council recently accepted the public improvements for this subdivision and building permit applications are expected to start arriving at Town Hall soon.

Hudson Hills (2-acre subdivision behind Marty B’s) – New homes are under construction in this neighborhood with easy access to FM 407 and Bartonville Town Center.

Trifecta Estates (2-acre subdivision off McMakin) – New homes are under construction in this new neighborhood with easy access to the Lantana Town Center.

CJ’s Legacy Ranch (off FM 407) – A Conditional Use Permit has been approved by the Town Council for the existing equestrian uses, and planning work continues on the proposed new school by the Education Leads to Success Foundation.

Whataburger (corner of FM 407 and Blanco) – Whataburger is still planning a location on FM 407 near Brakes Plus, but proposed design changes have delayed the start of construction.