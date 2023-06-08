Medical City Lewisville names new COO

Ken Stevens has been named chief operating officer at Medical City Lewisville, starting Monday.

Stevens has served as vice president of operations at Medical City Frisco since 2020, where he provided operational oversight of ancillary functions, construction and real estate, including the construction and opening of a $91 million patient tower in 2022. Stevens also oversaw many of the hospital’s services including cardiology, general surgery/colorectal and bariatric services, among others, according to a company news release.

“We are eager to welcome Ken back to the Medical City Lewisville and Denton County community, where he served as director of supply chain operations from 2013-2014,” said John Walker, FACHE, CEO of Medical City Lewisville. “His exemplary commitment to our core values and dedication to quality, patient-centered care ensures he will help lead Medical City Lewisville to the next level of healthcare excellence.”

Stevens began his career with Medical City Healthcare in 2011 as a financial analyst at Medical City Arlington, later advancing to leadership roles in supply chain and operations. He holds a Master of Health Care Administration from The University of Texas at Arlington and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Texas Tech University.