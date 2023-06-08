Celebrate Highland Village at city event this weekend

The city of Highland Village is inviting the community to celebrate the beginning summer with its annual Celebrate Highland Village vent this weekend.

A full day of festivities begins with a fishing derby and 5K run on Saturday morning at Doubletree Ranch Park, followed by live music, food vendors, fireworks show and more that evening at Copperas Branch Park.

For the free evening events, gates open at 5:30 p.m. and live music (featuring Bayou County, a Credence Clearwater Revival and John Fogerty tribute band) begins at 6. Parking is limited and requires a parking pass. Shuttle service will be available from remote parking lots.

