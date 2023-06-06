New brunch restaurant coming to Highland Village

A new brunch place is coming to FM 407 in Highland Village.

Honey Berry Pancakes & Cafe has submitted for a Certificate of Occupancy with the city of Highland Village for a new location at 3020 Justin Road, according to a city spokesperson. Attempts to contact ownership were unsuccessful.

Honey Berry has about a dozen locations, most of them in the midwest and a few in North Texas. Their menus feature lots of breakfast classics, such as omelettes and other egg dishes, hash brown skillets, and many flavors of pancakes, waffles, crepes and french toast. In addition to serving coffee, smoothies and other common breakfast drinks, there are also several cocktails served with brunch, such as a bloody Mary, mimosa, Irish coffee and more. The restaurants are also open for lunch and serve soups, wraps, sandwiches and salads.

The city has not been informed of an opening date for the new restaurant, which is in the same location as the short-lived Toasted Yolk Cafe, a brunch place that closed last year after less than six months in business.

