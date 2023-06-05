Monday, June 5, 2023
Public hearing set for proposed rezoning on Hwy 377

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Image courtesy of the city of Denton

A developer is proposing a small, high-end neighborhood to be built in far south Denton.

Sanger Texas Land Investments is requesting to rezone about 18 acres on the northeast corner of Brush Creek Road and Hwy 377, just north of the town of Argyle and inside Argyle ISD’s borders, from Rural Residential and Residential 1 Districts to Residential 6 and Suburban Corridor, according to the city website. Applicant Omar Oweis said the proposed development would be about 50 high-end homes (valued over $1 million each) on about 50-foot lots. Oweis said about two acres at the intersection of Brush Creek and Hwy 377 would be reserved for commercial use.

“We know people don’t like multifamily or high-density, so we’re doing this to hopefully make our neighbors happy,” Oweis said. “It should match up with similar developments in the area.”

There is no estimated construction timeline yet, he added, as the company is looking to get the new zoning approved before moving forward.

The Denton Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing and consider making a recommendation to City Council regarding this rezoning request at its meeting starting at 6:30 p.m. on June 14 at Denton City Hall. The P&Z’s recommendation will be forwarded to the City Council for final action, which is scheduled for July 18, according to the city.

In 2019, the Denton P&Z denied a proposed 352-unit apartment complex on the same property.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

