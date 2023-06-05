Monday, June 5, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Lantana Update — June 2023

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
1

After 22 years, Lantana will transition from developer to homeowner control this summer as residents will elect five homeowners to sit on the Lantana Community Association (HOA) board.

Thirty-one residents applied to run for five board seats with two-year terms: Al Pfeiffer, Anthony Golden, Barry Seidner, Bhargav Vora, Bo Rogers, Charles Nuber, Donitta Palmier, Eyad Salloum, Frank Lundie, Gary Guilbeau, Gary Linder, Heather Shimala, Irene Keeling, Javier Ball, Jessica Robinson, Jon Holloway, Joseph Agbo, Katy Ronck, Ken Kula, Kharl Mena, Mara Ferguson, Matthew Swango, Matt Holz, Michael Heineck, Michael Luzader, Neil Roghair, Nick DiSibio, Nitesh Poladia, Scott Jenkins, Summer Wilson-Klein and Victor Rivera.

Voting will take place in the next 30-60 days. Visit lantanalive.com to learn more about the election and candidates. Call 940-728-1660 with questions.

Briefly…

The reconstruction of the northbound lanes of Lantana Trail from Bluestem Drive to Bonham Parkway should be complete by the start of the school year.

Denton County Emergency Services District #1 applied for and received a $300,000 grant from the Lantana Education/Charitable Foundation to help cover a $1.5 million shortfall.

The Lantana Community Association has completed renovation of the fitness center in the South Amenity Center with new flooring and equipment, and is currently renovating the Visitor Center.

More than 8,400 pounds of household hazardous waste was collected at Lantana’s 12th Annual Earth Day on April 29 at the North Amenity Center.

Ladies League Ends Successful Year

The Lantana Ladies League ended its 17th year as a local non-profit on May 31, fostering fellowship and giving back to the community. Thanks to our generous members, donors and sponsors, the league was able to raise over $58,000 to assist local charities and at-risk families in Denton County, including Denton ISD Stock the Pantry, Library to Go, Senior Paws for Pets, Cloud 9 Charities, Pajama Program, Socks For Seniors, Denton Freedom House, Journey to Dream, SheSupply and Oxford House.

As we look forward, the newly-elected board will begin planning for the 2023-2024 membership year beginning with the Annual Membership Kick-Off in August. For more information on Lantana Ladies League activities, events and special interest groups, please go to LantanaLadiesLeague.com or visit the Lantana Ladies League Facebook page.
-Submitted by Shawna White

Previous articleMan drowns in Lake Grapevine
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.