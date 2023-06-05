Lantana Update — June 2023

After 22 years, Lantana will transition from developer to homeowner control this summer as residents will elect five homeowners to sit on the Lantana Community Association (HOA) board.

Thirty-one residents applied to run for five board seats with two-year terms: Al Pfeiffer, Anthony Golden, Barry Seidner, Bhargav Vora, Bo Rogers, Charles Nuber, Donitta Palmier, Eyad Salloum, Frank Lundie, Gary Guilbeau, Gary Linder, Heather Shimala, Irene Keeling, Javier Ball, Jessica Robinson, Jon Holloway, Joseph Agbo, Katy Ronck, Ken Kula, Kharl Mena, Mara Ferguson, Matthew Swango, Matt Holz, Michael Heineck, Michael Luzader, Neil Roghair, Nick DiSibio, Nitesh Poladia, Scott Jenkins, Summer Wilson-Klein and Victor Rivera.

Voting will take place in the next 30-60 days. Visit lantanalive.com to learn more about the election and candidates. Call 940-728-1660 with questions.

Briefly…

The reconstruction of the northbound lanes of Lantana Trail from Bluestem Drive to Bonham Parkway should be complete by the start of the school year.

Denton County Emergency Services District #1 applied for and received a $300,000 grant from the Lantana Education/Charitable Foundation to help cover a $1.5 million shortfall.

The Lantana Community Association has completed renovation of the fitness center in the South Amenity Center with new flooring and equipment, and is currently renovating the Visitor Center.

More than 8,400 pounds of household hazardous waste was collected at Lantana’s 12th Annual Earth Day on April 29 at the North Amenity Center.

Ladies League Ends Successful Year

The Lantana Ladies League ended its 17th year as a local non-profit on May 31, fostering fellowship and giving back to the community. Thanks to our generous members, donors and sponsors, the league was able to raise over $58,000 to assist local charities and at-risk families in Denton County, including Denton ISD Stock the Pantry, Library to Go, Senior Paws for Pets, Cloud 9 Charities, Pajama Program, Socks For Seniors, Denton Freedom House, Journey to Dream, SheSupply and Oxford House.

As we look forward, the newly-elected board will begin planning for the 2023-2024 membership year beginning with the Annual Membership Kick-Off in August. For more information on Lantana Ladies League activities, events and special interest groups, please go to LantanaLadiesLeague.com or visit the Lantana Ladies League Facebook page.

-Submitted by Shawna White