Man drowns in Lake Grapevine

A 27-year-old man died Saturday while swimming in Lake Grapevine.

Paramedics and law enforcement responded about noon Saturday after the man reportedly went underwater and didn’t resurface while swimming in the lake, near the Lakeside Tower. Bystanders found the victim and brought him to shore, and Flower Mound Fire Department paramedics began administering advanced life support measures, according to a FMFD spokesman.

The man was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He has been identified as Antonio Anderson, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.