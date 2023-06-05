Monday, June 5, 2023
Getting to the root of the problem

Ron Strelke, President, Force Home Services

When it comes to plumbing problems, the cause may not always be immediately apparent. In some cases, the issue may be related to the roots of trees on your property.

Tree roots constantly seek out sources of water and nutrients, and your plumbing system provides an ideal environment for them. As the roots grow, they can wrap around pipes and infiltrate small cracks or gaps. Over time, the roots can cause blockages, leaks, and other issues that can lead to costly repairs.

If you suspect that tree roots may be causing plumbing problems on your property, there are a few signs to look out for. Drains are slow to empty and toilets are frequently clogged. You may also notice foul odors coming from your plumbing system or water backing up into your home.

The first step in addressing tree root-related plumbing problems is to have a professional plumber assess the situation. They can use specialized equipment, such as video cameras, to inspect the pipes and identify the location and extent of the damage.

To prevent tree roots from causing plumbing problems in the future, it’s important to take steps to discourage root growth near your pipes. This may involve planting trees and shrubs away from your plumbing system or installing barriers to prevent roots from infiltrating the pipes. Additionally, regular plumbing maintenance, such as drain cleaning and pipe inspections, can help to identify and address potential issues before they become major problems.

By taking steps to prevent root growth and maintain your plumbing system, you can avoid costly repairs and ensure that your home’s plumbing is functioning properly.

If you have slow drain issues, give us a call. Our drain clearing is guaranteed for 6 months, or we will return for free. It would be our pleasure to serve you. ForceHomeServices.com

(Sponsored Content)

