Northlake Notes — June 2023

The local election cycle has concluded and as usual there were some surprises as is often the case in municipal elections. Many town council, mayor and ISD seats changed hands across the region. In Northlake, we welcome new council member Maryl Lorencz.

Also, a ballot initiative passed, which provides a funding mechanism for a multi-sport venue on 114 on the south end of town. We will be moving ahead with planning since the ballot passed and work on the contract and advance planning for the project over the next several months into the fall. This complex, housing hockey, basketball, volleyball and pickleball in both indoor and outdoor venues, will be a tremendous complement to our growing retail, hotel and entertainment district. This area is shaping up to provide convenient options for dining as well as provide a financial boon to our town.

Construction projects on our primary local artery, Cleveland-Gibbs Road, are on the menu this summer. Construction is starting on the new bypass for the Northwest Regional Airport funded primarily by the County. The signal light funded by TxDOT at FM 1171 and Cleveland-Gibbs, requested in the fall of 2021, is about to be installed after several reschedules due to contractor challenges. The bridge approaches to the I-35W overpass will be replaced this summer. The new Mulkey Road connector will be opened soon and the four-lane section from Mulkey to Elm on Cleveland-Gibbs will be built later in the year. All of these improvements to a key artery through the town will improve mobility and continue to bring our master thoroughfare plan from paper to reality. We have dozens of road projects in the works as we continue to work diligently to relieve the traffic pressures all over town.

Schools have let out and our congratulations goes out to all our amazing graduates for their many accomplishments. We hope whether you are graduating and moving on in life or just in between grades, that this summer will be one of fun and relaxation. Enjoy the break and the reward of your hard work!