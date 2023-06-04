Sunday, June 4, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County BusinessLocal Experts
Southern Denton County BusinessLocal Experts

Alphabet Soup of Medicare

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
1
Tim Bergeron, PlanMedigap

Anyone over the age of 65 knows how confusing (and even scary) making decisions about Medicare can be. I often hear, “I have two master’s degrees and I can barely understand Medicare!” Seniors hear horror stories from friends and family. If you’ve found yourself trying to navigate all the various “parts” of Medicare, you’re certainly not alone!

The overwhelm is understandable. Choices you make about Medicare will impact the care you’re able to receive, as well as which of your bills will be covered. Adding to the confusion is the fact that your situation is unique. Comparing plans with friends and family isn’t helpful.

Here are some questions that could impact your Medicare decisions:

“Are you currently covered at a job when you turn 65?”
“How many employees are at your job?”
“Is there a specific doctor that you want to see?”
“Do you have high income?”
“Do you have expensive medications?”
“Do you travel frequently?”
“Can you afford supplemental coverage?”
“Do you have current health issues?”

The list goes on and on. We’ve all seen those decision trees where each answer leads down a different path, and evaluating your Medicare needs works quite the same way.

This process doesn’t have to be scary. It shouldn’t take weeks of research. There are professionals available to help you navigate this market, and a good Medicare agent will arm you with education – not persuasion. They will listen to your needs and show you the different options available. They are unbiased and neutral. They will walk with you down the decision path, showing you the potential cost and impact of your decisions.

You can feel confident in your choices. You can understand your coverage. Remember, most brokers’ services are free of charge, so don’t go it alone!

We’d love to simplify the alphabet soup of Medicare for you. Come visit us in Flower Mound or call (800) 750-2407! We are at 2604 Long Prairie Road, Suite 100, Flower Mound, 75022.

Tim Bergeron is the Director of Operations at Plan Medigap – Fully independent Medicare Agency

(Sponsored Content)

Previous articleHighland Village City Update — June 2023
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.