Monday, June 5, 2023
Atmos donates $25k for new Mission Market in Lewisville

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
From left to right: Allison Quisenberry, Serve Lewisville's Director of Development. Jan Rugg, Atmos Energy's Manager of Public Affairs. Kristen Gramling, Serve Lewisville's Director of Operations.

Local nonprofit Serve Lewisville is partnering with the city of Lewisville to create Mission Market, a food pantry that will open in early July thanks to a $25,000 donation from a local company.

Serve Lewisville will partner with local nonprofits to develop and operate Mission Market to provide fresh meat, fresh fruits and vegetables, and other food for residents in the area. It will provide a grocery store-style experience that allows people to select food items based on their cultural preferences and dietary needs, according to a news release from the organization. It will be located at 1001 South Edmonds Lane in Lewisville.

Atmos Energy has donated $25,000 to fund the refrigeration and shelving for the pantry.

“Atmos Energy’s commitment to Fueling Safe and Thriving Communities includes efforts to address food insecurity in the cities and towns we proudly serve,” said Jan Rugg, Atmos Energy’s Manager of Public Affairs. “We are delighted to partner with Serve Lewisville and help fund its new food pantry. We hope our recent donation will support Serve Lewisville’s ongoing efforts to provide for our neighbors’ most critical needs.”

Serve Lewisville is deeply grateful for Atmos Energy’s donation, it said in a statement.

“Serve Lewisville is extremely grateful for Atmos Energy’s donation towards the establishment of the Mission Market,” shared Allison Quisenberry, Serve Lewisville’s Director of Development. “As a new nonprofit organization, Serve Lewisville relies on community support. We appreciate Jan and the Atmos Energy team for investing in our mission and helping us break down barriers for our nonprofit network”.

For more information, go to www.servelewisville.org.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

