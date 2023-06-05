Monday, June 5, 2023
Lewisville launches program to help make the ‘Solar Switch’

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Solar panels. (Photo courtesy of CoServ)

The city of Lewisville, in partnership with nonprofit Solar United Neighbors, recently announced the launch of its first round of Solar Switch, a program designed to help homeowners and small businesses learn about and install rooftop solar and battery storage.

Solar Switch leverages the power of group buying, and the expertise of Solar United Neighbors, to ensure participants get a quality system at a discounted price, according to a city news release. Solar Switch vets qualified installers to compete for the group, and runs a reverse auction to secure a competitively priced solar package.

Residents who participate are expected to save an average of $5,000 on a typical-sized solar installation.

“Everyone deserves to benefit from generating their own solar energy,” said America Garcia, Texas Program Director for Solar United Neighbors. “That’s why we designed Solar Switch – to make installing solar affordable and straightforward for more residents than ever before. I’m excited to see how much we can broaden the reach and benefits of solar group buying with the launch of our second Solar Switch program.”

With the dropping cost of solar panels, new federal clean energy incentives, and the Solar Switch group discount, going solar is more accessible than ever, according to the city. Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, participants may be able to use the solar tax credit for residential solar and save 30% on their total system cost. A similar tax credit is also available to small businesses, who are invited to take part in the program. This effort recognizes the benefits of rooftop solar to homeowners’ wallets, grid resiliency, local jobs and clean air.

“With energy prices on the rise, Solar Switch provides Lewisville residents and small businesses a way to increase their resilience while saving on their energy bills,” said Mendie White, Sustainability Manager for the City of Lewisville. “Program participants have an opportunity to receive competitively priced offers on solar from pre-vetted contractors. Solar Switch aligns with the goals laid out in the Lewisville 2025 vision plan and the Sustainability Action Plan, and the collaboration provides a simple, straightforward way to increase rooftop solar in Lewisville.”

Residents are encouraged to sign up by Aug. 9. Registration is free and there is no obligation for homeowners to purchase solar panels. Lewisville residents will have the option to move forward with a solar installation based on program-negotiated pricing that includes the group discount. Visit SolarSwitch.com/Lewisville to register and learn more.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

