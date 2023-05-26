Construction work to begin on Lantana Trail

On Tuesday, work will begin on the reconstruction of the northbound lanes of Lantana Trail from Bluestem Drive to Bonham Parkway, according to a news release from the Lantana Water Districts.

Two-way traffic will be rerouted to the southbound side of Lantana Trail, one lane in each direction, from Lockridge Road to Keeler Street, according to the news release. That’s over one mile of the main north-south thoroughfare in Lantana.

The first phase of construction will cause the intersection of Bradford Street and Lantana Trail to be completely closed. Wimberly residents will need to utilize the north and south intersections of Cypress Creek Road and Lantana Trail. Once Bradford is completed, the Cypress Creek intersections will be closed and Wimberly residents will need to enter and exit at Bradford. This project is scheduled to be completed before school begins in August, barring any significant weather impacts.

During the construction timeframe, traffic congestion is expected and drivers who can reroute their communities are strongly encouraged to do so. Plans and maps are available for residents to view at the District Office. For more information, call 940-728-5050.