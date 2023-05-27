Double Oak Police Beat

Recent calls for service provided by the Double Oak Police Department:

2/16 – Domestic Disturbance–300-Blk Carruth Lane-verbal disturbance in between siblings. No arrests.

2/18 – Hemorrhage/Lacerations-100-Blk Savannah Blvd-medics attended to patient who cut themselves.

2/18 – 911 Hang Up-100-Blk Meadowknoll Dr-Child playing on phone.

2/19 – Suspicious Activity-100-Blk Chinn Chapel Rd-2 teenagers parked behind storage units, talking. They left the area.

2/20 – Meet Complainant-300-Blk Lake Trail Ct-person couldn’t renew vehicle registration because a note showed it was still stolen out of Seattle PD-the vehicle ultimately was impounded and not stolen. The remark/note was not removed in the system.

2/21 – Vehicle Complaint-6100-Blk Pepperport Lane-Dumpster trucks speeding down the road.

2/21 – Agency Assist Denton County Sheriff’s Office-1700-Blk Seminole-Teenage son left mother’s residence in Lantana possibly enroute to father’s house in Double Oak. Son was located and returned to mother.

2/22 – Harassment-300-Blk Waketon Rd-Resident being harassed by subject via social media. Wanted it to stop.

2/23 – Meet Complainant-200-Blk Cedarcrest Ln-Person wanted to report truck stolen, however they were married and ultimately a civil issue.

2/23 – Harassment-300-Blk Waketon Rd-Subject in harassment wanted to advise Detective that he too was being harassed by person on social media.

2/26 – Agency Assist-Bartonville PD-3400 E FM 407-caller reported a male subject had made threats about having a weapon.

2/27 – Juvenile Complaint-5300-Blk Chinn Chapel Rd-Juveniles in roadway on 4 wheelers. Children returned home and put away 4-wheeler.

3/1 – Agency Assist Flower Mound-Civil Disturbance-Shiloh Rd/McMakin Rd-Verbal disturbance in between driver of a large truck and a person running. No offense occurred.

3/1 – Domestic Disturbance-100-Blk Twin Lakes Dr.-Verbal argument between child not wanting to do chores and parent.

3/1 – Agency Assist-Denton County Sheriff’s Office-9200-Blk Colorado Bnd-Physical disturbance in between husband and wife-Husband was transported to DCSO Jail.

3/2 – Forgery Fraud-4000-Blk Cross Timbers Dr-Caller received letter regarding a loan that was attempting to be taken out in her name. No funds were dispersed, and they have contacted their credit bureaus. Person was given fraud packet.

3/3 – Theft-6100 Blk-Plantation Ln-Caller wanted to report a lug nut and 2 center caps valued at $60 were stolen/lost.

3/4 – Agency Assist-Bartonville PD-1100-Blk E Jeter Rd-items found, possibly stolen.

3/4 – Suspicious Person-100-Blk Eagles Peak Ln-Solicitor with permit driving around soliciting roof information.

3/5 – Agency Assist-Denton PD-Hawk Rd/McMakin Rd-DOPD assisted in trying to locate subject for Denton PD regarding daughter getting into argument with mom and leaving the residence.

3/5 – Vehicle Complaint-Timberview Dr/Cross Timbers Dr-Subject riding dirt bike zig zagging through streets.

3/9 – Illegal Burn-6000-Blk Plantation Ln-Resident in the area was unaware that it was not a burn day.

3/11 – Agency Assist Bartonville PD-3400-Blk E 407-Intoxicated subject found inside the store-subject was transported to hospital-Overdosed.

3/11 – Loose Livestock-Justin Rd/Copper Canyon Rd-Young cow outside fence.

3/11 – Agency Assist DCSO-1500-Blk Alton Rd-Teens driving around throwing things outside of the car, tailgating, yelling and screaming.

3/13 – Agency Assist DCSO-Copper Canyon/Hickory Hill Rd-Female subject was intoxicated and got out of her boyfriends’ car. She was left on the side of the road.

3/14 – Person with a gun/Agency Assist DCSO-3700-Blk Landseer Dr-Caller made a comment to female about her dogs while walking on a trail, female got out gun, did not point it at caller, but “racked” it up. Was unable to locate the female.

3/14 – Criminal Trespass-200 Blk Meadow Lane Ct-2 teenagers fishing in the pond. Did not have permission.

3/14 – Agency Assist DCSO 8900-Blk Cypress Creek Rd-Domestic disturbance in between son and parents. Son was arrested.

3/15 – Forgery Fraud-300-Blk Waketon Rd-Unauthorized transaction made on the caller’s credit card.