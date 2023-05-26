Canyon Falls Park opening delayed due to contractor performance

The town of Flower Mound announced Friday that the long-anticipated opening of Canyon Falls Park has been delayed again, this time because of “issues with the contractor’s performance.”

MSB Constructors Inc. began work on the new 10.5-acre park in January 2021, with an anticipated construction timeline of one year. That expectation was too optimistic, however, and the project is still not done. More recently, the town scheduled the opening of the park for early summer 2023, but the town said Friday that the opening is delayed indefinitely because it still doesn’t meet quality and safety standards.

“The Town is actively working with the contractor, their bonding company, and our legal team to address the situation and expedite the completion of the project,” the town said in a statement. “The decision to delay the park’s opening was made after careful consideration of the quality and safety standards we strive to uphold for our community. We’re committed to holding the contractor accountable for their responsibilities and ensuring the park is completed to the highest standards.”

The town said it is “making every effort to expedite the resolution of theses issues and complete the park as soon as possible.” It will share update son the progress and expected opening date in the near future.

Once complete, the park, located at 6425 Stonecrest Road, will feature a shaded splash pad, nature-themed playground, full-size basketball court, reservable pavilion, fitness equipment, trails, parking and restrooms.