Friday, May 26, 2023
Northlake Police Blotter

CTG Staff
Photo courtesy of the town of Northlake

The Northlake Police Department made 16 arrests from March 18 through April 18, answered 446 calls for service, and took 49 reports. Here are some recent police calls:

March 19 – Officers took a Criminal Mischief report in the 100 blk of Lilypad Bend regarding an unknown subject cutting a hose to the complainant’s pool causing the pool to drain. The report was forwarded to Criminal Investigations.

March 19 – Officers were dispatched to the 13000 blk of Raceway Drive regarding a Domestic Disturbance. The complainant and suspect got into an argument over food not being put away. Officers arrived and investigated the incident. The complainant was injured during the incident and officers took one female into custody.

March 22 – Officers were dispatched to the 13000 blk of Raceway Drive regarding a Domestic Disturbance. The suspect became angry and pushed the complainant’s head into the wall causing pain. As the altercation ensued, the suspect began to choke the complainant. Officers arrested the suspect for Assault Family Violence-Impeding Breath.

March 22 – An officer took a report in the 13000 blk of Raceway Drive regarding a Burglary of a Motor Vehicle. Officers observed a male subject removing items from a vehicle. Police had many contacts with the subject in the past. Officers detained the subject and contacted the owner of the vehicle. The subject was taken into custody.

March 28 – Officers were dispatched to the 4000 blk of Dale Earnhardt Way regarding a Theft of Property valued at approximately $100,000. The complainant advised he thinks he was scammed out of several industrial pallet trucks. The case was forwarded to the Criminal Investigations Division.

