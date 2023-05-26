Argyle High School wins UIL Academic championship

Argyle High School has again been named UIL Academic champions.

After moving up to Class 5A, the school’s tradition of excellence continued with a score of 269 points in UIL State Academics, which was the highest score among all classifications. A&M Consolidated came in second place with 81 points. The championship marks the 16th in school history, according to an Argyle ISD news release.

“The academic coaches and I are very proud and excited to bring home our first academic state championship for Argyle in Class 5A,” Argyle ISD UIL Director Jessica Reynolds said. “This is Argyle’s 16th state championship in UIL Academics! Moving up to 5A was a huge new challenge and the students and coaches worked harder than ever before to carry on the tradition of excellence in UIL Academics that Argyle is known for.”

Some of the top scoring AHS students include Rylan Wilson, who had the highest total in Accounting among all classifications, and the AHS Accounting team also had the highest score. Kate Vest had the highest score in Literary Criticism, and the Literary Criticism teach also had the highest score, according to the district.