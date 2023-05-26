Foodie Friday: Tycoon

We want you to close your eyes and imagine a 1930’s New York Jazz lounge combined with the luxe feeling of a swanky Miami restaurant. Got the mental picture? Now you know exactly what one of Flower Mound’s newest restaurants, Tycoon, looks and feels like.

With classic jazz and crooner music playing throughout the restaurant, the stunning bar, and the luxurious velvet booths – this is an experience unlike any other you’re going to have here in town.

Tycoon is located in the newest part of Lakeside DFW and is looking to appeal to those who are looking for a late-night option here in Denton County. On weekends they remain open until 1:00am to serve those who may be coming back into town from Dallas, Fort Worth, or surrounding areas for dinner.

But if you do want to join them for dinner (and we recommend you do), they have an incredible fine dining menu with unique selections like a beef tartare, a beautiful charcuterie and burrata board, a pan-seared trout served over pearled couscous, and a 32-ounce Wagyu Tomahawk Ribeye that is absolutely delectable.

And with their entrees, you can add any number of enhancements and accompaniments, including bone marrow and duck fat fingerling potatoes.

Nothing brings that exclusive 1930’s club feeling they’re going for quite like their tableside cocktail cart, where they prepare handcrafted cocktails like their take on a Smoked Old Fashioned which you have to see to fully appreciate!

If you’d like to take advantage of some specials at Tycoon, you can join them on Fridays for lunch from 11:00am-3:00pm or dinner on Sundays from 4:00-9:00pm for their $19 Prime Rib Special. Or check out their delicious brunch menu on Saturdays and Sundays from 10:00am-3:00pm.

Tycoon is really the perfect spot to celebrate a special occasion or host a private event, so don’t hesitate to make a reservation or book your event – it will be a night you most certainly won’t forget! But you don’t have to wait for a special occasion to visit them. Stop by for drinks after dinner or treat yourself to their incredible menu just because.

We can’t wait for you to experience all that Tycoon has to offer!

*Tycoon is located at 811 International Pkwy #410, Flower Mound, TX 75022.