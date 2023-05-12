Lantana Update – May 2023

Monthly roundup of news from Lantana as published in The Cross Timbers Gazette.

After a nine-month pause in operations to review compliance, the Lantana Education/Charitable Foundation is back in the giving business.

The Foundation is hard at work granting requests from administrators at the five public schools serving Lantana and the resident-run Lantana Cares nonprofit.

Since its inception in 2001, the Foundation helped Denton ISD build all three Lantana elementary schools and Harpool Middle School, provided tutoring grants for students, built a splash pad at the Community Event Center and funded a portion of the new pickleball courts in Lantana.

“People think it all has to be education-focused, but it does not. It is anything that can improve the quality of life for our 4,000+ households,” said Lantana Cares board member Kristine Hallingstad.

The Foundation was handed off from Lantana’s developer in 2019 to Lantana Cares under the watchful eyes of resident board members.

“Lantana Cares has the specific responsibility of the oversight of the Foundation, meaning we appoint their board members,” said Hallingstad. “Lantana Cares can request money from the Foundation, but we operate autonomously.”

Funding for the Foundation comes from a one-half of one percent fee on each home sale in Lantana. The Foundation awarded grants totaling $459,163 and reported a balance of $1,727,235 in calendar-year 2021, according to the latest available public tax filing.

Hallingstad said Lantana Cares is working with Denton County ESD #1, the Sheriff’s Department and Lantana Crime Watch on a Safety and Security Fair this October. Other projects funded through the Foundation provide teachers with access to educational resources through the Teachers Pay Teachers program, and a new Robotics Club at Harpool Middle School with the goal of launching similar clubs in the elementary schools.

Lantana Cares is always looking for volunteers to help with events. Learn more at lantanacares.org and lantanaecf.org.

Lantana HOA Seeking Board Candidates

Lantana will transition from developer to homeowner control this spring as residents will elect five homeowners to sit on the Lantana Community Association board. If you would like to apply to run for a board seat, visit lantanalive.com to download the board candidate form and submit it to the HOA office by Friday, May 12. An election date has not been announced, but may occur at the end of this month. Call 940-728-1660 with questions.

“Wacky” Amazing Race an Amazing Success

The Lantana Ladies League’s “Wacky” Amazing Race raised $4,525 for Oxford House, assisting those recovering from drug and alcohol addiction, along with a donation of $175 worth of Scentsy Buddies to the children of the charity.

On April 18th, the Ladies League hosted the event at the Lantana Community Event Center with 7 teams participating for a total of 70 “racers” plus 21 member and sponsor volunteers. Each team chose a name and a color to compete for points in the challenges. Teams participated in challenges at the event center with Dank Vodka, Kendra Scott and Christmas Air, the North Community Center with Body Bionics and then took party busses to surrounding businesses such as LucyVoss, Celebration Escape Rooms, Lambeau’s, and the Flower Mound Animal Services Adoption Center.

Congratulations to the winning team, Girls On Fire! And congratulations and thanks go to all of the ladies and sponsors who came together to raise funds to support this great cause. Those sponsors include LucyVoss, Celebration Escape Rooms, Body Bionics, Bartonville Vet Center, Lambeau’s, Gold Landscape, Christmas AC and Heating, Lantana Cares, The DripBar, Flower Mound Animal Services, Kendra Scott and Dank Vodka.

For more information on joining the Lantana Ladies League, go to LantanaLadiesLeague.com or visit the Lantana Ladies League Facebook page.

-Submitted by Shawna White