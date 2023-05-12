Foodie Friday: 8 Best Burgers in Denton County

We’d consider ourselves burger connoisseurs around here – experts if you will. Based on all of our eating adventures we’ve rounded up what we think are the 8 best burgers in Denton County.

Underdogs Burgers & Brew | 4110 River Walk Drive, Flower Mound TX 75028

One of the newest additions to our list is the Southern Hospitality Burger found at the River Walk’s Underdogs. This burger comes topped with a fried green tomato, bacon-onion jam, red onion, cheddar cheese, balsamic vinegar, and a sunny-side-up egg. But honestly, all of the smash-style burgers at Underdogs are worth a try. And you can also grab a brew and play some games while you’re there! Sounds like a fun night out to us!

Local Pint | 2750 Churchill Drive #170, Flower Mound TX 75022

This award-winning burger has been named the Best in Denton County for 2021. It’s made with an 8-ounce CAB burger and comes topped with a creme de brie and their signature Bacon Onion Jam. You can order it with a side of their tots or fries and one of their 48 beers and ciders on tap.

And that’s not even the only great burger Local Pint has on their menu. Their House Burger is also an award-winner and their Rodney’s Mushroom Swiss Burger is a popular menu item as well.

Burgers & Brats | 6100 Long Prairie Rd #300, Flower Mound TX 75028

If ‘burgers’ is in the name, you know they’ve got some delicious burger tricks up their sleeve. Burgers & Brats is one of our favorite hidden gems in Flower Mound and they have a number of killer and unique burgers on their menu. We love anything that’s got some heat, so our personal favorite is the Road Rage Burger which is sprinkled with cayenne pepper and topped with pepper jack cheese and jalapenos.

Some other honorable mentions include the Texas Turnpike and the Speed Bump.

Rusty Beagle | 1301 FM 407, Lewisville TX 75077

This family-owned business in Lewisville is the perfect spot to watch a game, enjoy a meal with your family, or to bring the whole team to after Saturday games. And boy do they ever have some incredible burgers on their menu. You may have tried their Diablo Burger, The Western, and the Tequila Sunrise, but you have not lived until you’ve had their Rusty Burger. This 1/2-pound burger comes topped with tender smoked pork, shredded cheddar, red onion, two halved bacon-wrapped jalapenos, and a chipotle barbecue sauce.

Lambeau’s America | 1701 Shoal Creek, Highland Village TX 75077

If you’ve never been to Lambeau’s America in the Shops at Highland Village before, the concept is pretty awesome! Their menu showcases famous foods from cities with NFL teams in honor of their namesake, Earl Lewis (Curley) Lambeau. They have a few different burgers on their menu, but their signature is probably the Viking Juicy Lucy which hails from Minnesota and is an Angus beef patty stuffed with cheddar and American cheese.

LSA Burger | 113 W Hickory St, Denton, TX 76201

Not only does LSA Burger have an incredible selection of burgers (as you’d expect), but the atmosphere has to be one of our favorites of all the burger spots on this list. Live music, incredible views of Denton Square, and then their gourmet burgers to top it all off. And they have a truly special burger called the Spirit of a Hero Burger topped with an onion ring, mac & cheese, queso, and a chipotle mayo. But it’s not the topping that make it so special – $2 of every sale goes to SpiritOfAHero.org that provides support to veterans their families.

The Meat Up | 529 Bolivar St, Denton, TX 76201

If you’re looking for one of the best smash burgers in town, you’ve got to head up to Denton to The Meat Up. They have so many great burger options with clever names but one of our favorites is the Big Kahuna (for all you Pulp Fiction fans) and comes loaded with grilled pineapple, bacon, pepper jack, and a teriyaki glaze. They also have some killer loaded tots and a taco you don’t want to miss called the Frito Bandito.

RG Burgers | 2430 S Interstate 35 E # 172, Denton, TX 76205

There are many who will tell you that RG Burgers is the best burger in Denton. And with their extensive selection of burgers, we definitely understand why! We know many are big fans of their “All about cheesy cheese” Burger and their Spicy RG’s All Star Burger. But we can’t ignore their “King Kong” burger which is a quadruple-decker with quadruple slices of bacon and quadruple the amount of cheese. This burger is so huge, they’ll give you a free “King Kong” shirt if you finish it in 30 minutes!

Burgers & Curries | 5000 TX-114 Suite 100, Northlake TX 76262

Ok, we know what you’re thinking – “Indian food and burgers?” But Curries & Burgers in Northlake has been receiving rave reviews since they opened thanks to their unique Indian-American fusion menu. You can find traditional curries, tandoor dishes, and lots of vegetarian options. But then they also have a huge selection of burgers! We love how the Indian-American cuisines converge with their Paneer Tikka Burger made with a 1/4-pound paneer patty, green cabbage, tikka sauce, grilled green peppers, onions, and a mint sauce. Definitely not a burger you’re going to find just anywhere!