Mom and Medicare

By Tim Bergeron

As Mother’s Day approaches, I thought it would be appropriate to share a little bit about my Mom and her Medicare experience. For all the shortcomings of Medicare, I’ve been very thankful for Mom’s Medicare plan. As soon as she turned 65, I helped her secure Original Medicare (Part A & B) with a Medicare Supplement Plan G. She also carries a Prescription Drug Plan (Part D).

We lost my grandmother to Alzheimer’s disease almost 15 years ago, and last year, at just 67 years old, my mom was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s. This is the fifth leading cause of death among adults aged 65 and older. Anyone who’s had a loved one battle Alzheimer’s understands the devastation of the diagnosis.

Our family has banded together to grapple with the grief and do our best to navigate the unknown. I’m so thankful that medical expenses have not been an added stressor. Mom’s Medicare coverage allowed her to find a great Neurologist to help us in this fight. In fact, she can see any doctor that accepts Medicare. Mom has undergone several rounds of testing and she’s visited many specialists, but her Medicare supplement has virtually eliminated any associated expenses. Because Mom’s on Plan G, her deductible is just $226 per year.

As Mom’s disease progresses, her Part A + Medigap will help with inpatient hospital stays, home healthcare, and eventually hospice. She isn’t out of the woods when it comes to her medications, which are often quite costly, but hopefully the recent health legislation will help once there is a “cap” in place in 2026 (information for another article).

I realize everyone’s Medicare experience is different. Some folks rarely use their coverage and are frustrated by the premiums. Others receive unexpected diagnosis and are grateful for the relief their coverage offers as they battle cancers and disease. Most people fall somewhere in between.

If you have questions about your Medicare coverage, I’m more than happy to take a look at it with you. Please don’t hesitate to stop by 2604 Long Prairie Road in Flower Mound or call 800-750-2407! Visit us at planmedigap.com.

God Bless you, and Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there; I sure am thankful for mine.

