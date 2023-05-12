Friday, May 12, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County BusinessLocal Experts
Southern Denton County BusinessLocal Experts

Mom and Medicare

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
1
Tim Bergeron, PlanMedigap

By Tim Bergeron

As Mother’s Day approaches, I thought it would be appropriate to share a little bit about my Mom and her Medicare experience. For all the shortcomings of Medicare, I’ve been very thankful for Mom’s Medicare plan. As soon as she turned 65, I helped her secure Original Medicare (Part A & B) with a Medicare Supplement Plan G. She also carries a Prescription Drug Plan (Part D).

We lost my grandmother to Alzheimer’s disease almost 15 years ago, and last year, at just 67 years old, my mom was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s. This is the fifth leading cause of death among adults aged 65 and older. Anyone who’s had a loved one battle Alzheimer’s understands the devastation of the diagnosis.

Our family has banded together to grapple with the grief and do our best to navigate the unknown. I’m so thankful that medical expenses have not been an added stressor. Mom’s Medicare coverage allowed her to find a great Neurologist to help us in this fight. In fact, she can see any doctor that accepts Medicare. Mom has undergone several rounds of testing and she’s visited many specialists, but her Medicare supplement has virtually eliminated any associated expenses. Because Mom’s on Plan G, her deductible is just $226 per year.

As Mom’s disease progresses, her Part A + Medigap will help with inpatient hospital stays, home healthcare, and eventually hospice. She isn’t out of the woods when it comes to her medications, which are often quite costly, but hopefully the recent health legislation will help once there is a “cap” in place in 2026 (information for another article).

I realize everyone’s Medicare experience is different. Some folks rarely use their coverage and are frustrated by the premiums. Others receive unexpected diagnosis and are grateful for the relief their coverage offers as they battle cancers and disease. Most people fall somewhere in between.

If you have questions about your Medicare coverage, I’m more than happy to take a look at it with you. Please don’t hesitate to stop by 2604 Long Prairie Road in Flower Mound or call 800-750-2407! Visit us at planmedigap.com.

God Bless you, and Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there; I sure am thankful for mine.

(Sponsored content)

Previous articleFoodie Friday: 8 Best Burgers in Denton County
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.