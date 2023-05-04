Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Denton County

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Denton and Collin counties until 12 a.m. Friday.

The weather service is monitoring severe weather threats to the west of Denton County, and at 8:13 p.m., it extended the Severe Thunderstorm Watch to include Denton and Collin counties for the rest of Thursday night.

Conditions are favorable for severe weather, including large hail and damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph. Residents are encouraged to pay close attention to the weather and be ready to shelter in case a warning is issued.

Check back for updates.