Zoom Room opening this weekend in Highland Village

A new Zoom Room Dog Training location will celebrate its grand opening this weekend in Highland Village.

Owner Dawn Farquhar, a former middle school teacher, said she “still has the need to teach and make a difference” after leaving the classroom. After adopting a Corgi puppy in 2021, she looked for somewhere to take him for training and found Zoom Room, which provides dog training classes using only positive reinforcement. The only problem was that the closest location to Lewisville, where Farquhar lives, was in Trophy Club.

“I fell in love with Zoom Room’s methodology, with only positive reinforcement,” she said. “After several months of taking our dog there, I said we need one on this side of Lake Grapevine.

“I am beyond thrilled to be able to bring this service to the community.”

The new indoor facility is located at 1842 Justin Road, next to Dogtopia, a doggie daycare. Dog owners can bring their canine companions to Zoom Room from the age of 8 weeks and older for obedience, agility or tricks training, and specialty workshops, such as loose-leash walking, will also be available.

“It allows people and animals who don’t speak each other’s language learn how to live happily together,” Farquhar said. “We offer services for however you want your dog to fit in your life. Whether you’re a new or experienced dog owner, or a puppy or older dog, there’s always something new to learn.”

The agility training is not speed-based, but obedience-based, and it can have a profound impact, Farquhar said.

“A bond is formed between the handler and the dog to make sure they can handle the obstacles safely and have fun,” she said. “One of the coolest things I’ve seen with the agility training is with very shy or anxious dogs, the skills the dogs gain and confidence they build is something to behold.”

Zoom Room, which Farquhar described as “an amusement park for dogs,” will also have play groups, private training sessions and dog birthday parties, as well.

For its grand opening on Saturday, Zoom Room Highland Villager is offer $5 Intro to Agility classes and a free grand opening party. There will be free food for dogs and people, dog games, photos with your pet and goodie bags for the first 50 people. Zoom Room will also donate $10 to Apollo Support & Rescue for every registered dog that attends the party.

