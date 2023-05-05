Morton Buildings expands service for local farm, residential, equestrian and commercial building needs

Morton Buildings, a leading national post-frame manufacturing and building company, has served local area residents and businesses for many years through its construction center in McKinney and has now expanded its service area in Argyle and the surrounding area. Area manager Mike Chaudoir says there are a lot of advantages to working with Morton when you are planning a new building.

“First is our experience in building all types of residential, equestrian and commercial structures,” he says. “This includes many building types that are experiencing strong demand in the area, including farm storage buildings and equestrian stall barns, as well as garages, hobby shops and boat/RV storage facilities.”

He notes that all Morton projects reflect the same high standard of quality and craftsmanship to deliver a building that will stand the test of time. “You get what you pay for, and cheaper is rarely better,” Chaudoir says. “With Morton, you get the most value for your money. There’s a reason for that — quality. We want your building to be one you are proud to show off, are confident in its durability and functionality, and can pass down to future generations.”

Another important advantage, he adds, is that Morton is the industry leader in post-frame construction, an exceptionally strong wood frame building system with superior resistance to wind, storms and seismic forces. Morton also employs its own construction crews who are seasoned professionals who work only on Morton buildings.

Compared to steel kit buildings, Morton’s post-frame structures are delivered and erected by the company’s crews on your property. A Morton building not only provides an enhanced aesthetic appeal, but also conducts less heat than most steel-frame buildings and allows for more effective ceiling insulation, enhanced air circulation and condensation control.

Morton’s industry-leading warranties, he adds, are handled in-house, including materials and labor for the full life of the warranty, and are not prorated. Many other builders offer pass-through warranties from third parties, which can create challenges when trying to make a claim.

And finally, Morton Buildings is a 100% employee-owned company. “Employee ownership means that we are all committed to being the industry leader with a focus on innovation, service and quality — and, most importantly, making sure each customer is completely satisfied with their decision to build with Morton,” Chaudoir says.

Visit MortonBuildings.com to learn more or call 972-562-3772.

(Sponsored content)