Eighth annual Highland Village Art Festival to be held Saturday

The Shops at Highland Village, in partnership with the city of Highland Village, will host the eighth annual Highland Village Art Festival on Saturday.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with the city once again to host the Highland Village Art Festival for our community,” said Ginny Tirey, marketing manager at The Shops at Highland Village. “We look forward to welcoming a myriad of artists to the center and giving them a platform to put their creative skill and talent on display.”

A beloved community event, the festival will feature displays, including exhibits, demonstrations and more from over 45 outstanding artists, according to a news release from The Shops. Families can see stilt walkers, watch a chalk artist at work and get their faces painted during the event, which will run form 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Whitney James Quartet will grace the south courtyard stage from 4-6 p.m. to perform a special jazz concert for guests to enjoy.

This year’s festival will benefit Kids Kastle, the wooden playground near the pond in Unity Park that originally opened in 1994. For more information, visit theshopsathighlandvillage.com.