Area water parks announce new name, other big changes

Two popular water parks in The Colony and Garland announced Wednesday that they are changing their name and introduced a series of new events, dining options and more.

The parks known as Hawaiian Falls are changing their names to Hawaiian Waters, the parks’ operator Premier Parks said in a news release, as part of the final phase of many park transformations over the past three years.

“In the breathtaking islands of Hawaii, water is life and the very essence of its name—in Hawaiian, ‘wai’ means ‘water,’” said General Manager Chris Shillcutt. “We want our guests’ visits to feel like a tropical resort vacation that’s close to home.”

Hawaiian Waters will have more entertainment and events, enhanced beautification, new food and beverage options and more, according to the news release, while honoring “the heart of Hawaii’s majesty and her warm spirit of aloha.”

“Our parks offer an oasis of fun where adventure begins and family memories are created,” Shillcutt said. “The pressures of life and its fast pace just wash away on island time. And if it’s adventure you’re looking for, Hawaiian Waters offers refreshing fun for every level of thrill seeker.”

Hawaiian Waters will open weekends beginning May 20, and begin daily operation May 27.

Hawaiian Waters has the following events planned this season:

May 20 – Garland’s 20 th Birthday Bash: From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., guests can celebrate two decades of island-style fun with special pricing and gifts for season pass holders, while supplies last.

June 17 and July 15 – Garland's Adult Nights: The park is reserved for those 21 and over with food, drinks, music and fun.

June 23 – Garland’s Noche de San Juan: This private, evening event will offer thrills and refreshment celebrating the summer solstice.

July 8 – The Colony’s The Taylor Party: Taylor Swift Night — Swifties will take over the park for a nighttime event celebrating the superstar singer/songwriter.

July 29 – The Colony’s Smash Bros. Game Night: Gamers can enjoy a private evening event celebrating Nintendo’s most iconic characters.

August Sundays – Garland’s Sunday Funday Foam Parties: Kids of all ages can enjoy bountiful bubbles and great party music.

Hawaiian Waters will bring back their fan-favorite Neon Summer Adult Nights at The Colony sponsored by Shakertins, bigger and better Dive-In Movie Marathons in both parks, as well as popular events like Hawaiian Luau, Waves N’ Wags, Bow Wow Luau, and Late Nights in July. A full list of park events can be found online at:

When the island temperatures heat up, guests will find new ways to cool down. Hawaiian Waters Garland will unveil the new Big Kahuna Tiki Bar, serving ice-cold beer, refreshing hard seltzers and wine-based frozen drinks. Both Hawaiian Waters parks will debut new funnel cakes with fresh fruit toppings, whipped cream and a selection of dessert sauces. Back by popular demand, the cool, smooth and creamy Dole Whip will deliver a taste of Hawaii in a cup or cone.