Dance studio opens in Flower Mound

Dance Vision Studios opened a new studio in Flower Mound less than a month ago to bring the joy and benefits of dancing to the local community.

“This community didn’t really have something like this, and it’s an area that needs to have dancing,” said owner and instructor Paul Zuniga. “You can go to Southlake or Grapevine, but to get there is a drive. People seem thrilled we’re right around the corner.”

Zuniga was a longtime ballroom dance instructor when he tried a career change and became a financial advisor.

“I missed dancing,” he said. “I found Dance Vision and took some lessons for fun, and rediscovered my passion for it.”

Zuniga learned of a new career opportunity to run a new dance studio in Flower Mound, and he jumped at the chance.

“It worked out really nicely, the way everything came into place,” he said.

Dance Vision opened its new studio last month at 1901 Long prairie Road, Suite 304B, on the southwest corner of FM 3040 and FM 2499. The studio specializes in teaching adults at any level, from beginners to advanced and competitive dancers.

“We teach anything you can do with a partner,” Zuniga said, including all types of Latin, country and ballroom dances.

The studio primarily focuses on private lessons, working one-on-one with students, and it offers weekly group lessons for members. Dancing is good for your health and memory, Zuniga said, and “it’s a great way to meet people.”

