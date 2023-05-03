Wednesday, May 3, 2023
DCTA offering free rides on Election Day

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Photo courtesy of DCTA

The Denton County Transportation Authority will provide free rides to and from certain Denton County polling locations on Saturday, Election Day.

The following DCTA services will offer free rides on Election Day:

“We want residents within our service area to have every opportunity to get to the polls on Election Day in Texas and to participate in our democracy, and we are doing our part by making it easy for people to get to the polls,” said Paul Cristina, Chief Executive Officer of DCTA. “We feel strongly that offering free rides to the polls will help our neighbors take an active part in electing our leaders and having their voices heard.”

The free rides will be available all day Saturday and will not require documentation from riders.

On the ballots in southern Denton County are local town council and mayoral races, school board seats and special elections for sports facilities and billion-dollar school district bonds. Click here for more information about local races and special elections.

For more information about voting early or on Election Day, go to the Denton County Elections Administration website at www.votedenton.gov.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

